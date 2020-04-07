Left Menu
UK-wide coronavirus death toll increases by 786 to 6,159

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 786 to 6,159 people as of 1600 GMT on April 6, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

As of 0800 GMT on Tuesday, 213,181 people had been tested of which 55,242 were positive, up from 51,608 on Monday, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

