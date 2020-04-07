COVID-19: Over 67,000 home quarantined in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday said it has home quarantined 67,209 persons to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. A total of 77,954 persons who returned from COVID-19 affected countries and states in India have been identified so far, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its bulletin.

"Out of them, 10,745 people have completed an observation period of 28 days while 67,209 have been home quarantined," it said. A total of 2,168 samples have been tested so far, of which 27 have tested positive for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Over 3.97 lakh people have been screened across Assam till date, including 36,712 who were screened at six airports in the state, it said. While 14,702 people were screened at three land ports in Darranga (Baksa), Mankachar (South Salmara) and Sutarkandi (Karimganj), 2,62,942 people have been screened so far at railway stations and bus terminuses, the bulletin said.

As of now, 440 ICU beds and 240 ventilators are available in government and private hospitals, it said. There are a total of 3,319 isolation beds and the authorities have identified mass quarantine facilities for 7,215 persons who are asymptomatic but suspected, the bulletin said.

So far, 2,078 persons have been identified and home quarantined for coming in contact with COVID-19 patients as they are asymptomatic, it added..

