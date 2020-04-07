Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more cases from Dharavi among fresh 116 add to BMC's worries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:50 IST
2 more cases from Dharavi among fresh 116 add to BMC's worries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Among the 116 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai on Tuesday were two cases from Dharavi, the densely-populated urban slum sprawl, which has added to the worries of the Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 642 with 40 deaths so far, including six new victims, a BMC release said.

According to the BMC, at least four of the six new deceased had comorbidities. With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Dharavi now stands at seven.

Similarly, two new coronavirus positive cases were found in Dadar, including a 69-year-old man from Chitale Peth. While the man is admitted to Kasturba Hospital, his five close contacts were quarantined, the civic body said.

Another cause of concern for the BMC is that the rise in the cases is attributed to at least 55 people, who all were close contacts in the high-risk containment areas in the megacity, being found positive during tests. "The rise in the cases is seen because 55 patients are diagnosed amongst the contacts in the high-risk containment areas as a result of screening clinics and vigorous contact tracing efforts by the health teams. All the high-risk contacts are given timely attention and tested," it said.

The BMC on Tuesday checked over 550 people at its special OPDs and admitted 221 people at hospitals, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tells agencies not to use Zoom on security grounds

Taiwans cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom Video Communications Incs conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it battles criticism of its booming platform over privacy and security. Zooms daily users balloone...

Bosnian band cheers up fans with weekly online 'Quarantine Show'

Bosnias most popular band, Dubioza Kolektiv, invites its audience to stay connected and disinfected during a weekly Quarantine Show online to cheer up fans locked in their homes due to the coronavirus.Bosnia, like most states in Europe, has...

US, Iraq to hold talks on troop future

The United States will hold talks with Iraq in June on the future of its troop presence in the country, whose parliament has voted to expel them, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday. With Iraq increasingly becoming a proxy battle...

Delhi: 4 held in separate cases for supplying liquor amid lockdown

Four people were held in separate cases for supplying liquor in outer Delhi areas amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said on Tuesday. Of the four violators, three had curfew passes issued by the police or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020