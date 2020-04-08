Left Menu
Development News Edition

France is fourth country to pass 10,000 coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 00:56 IST
France is fourth country to pass 10,000 coronavirus deaths

France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, making it the fourth country to cross that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

The rate of increase in the number of fatalities also rose on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, official figures showed. Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, told a news conference the pandemic was still expanding in France, which is now in the fourth week of a national lockdown to try to curb its spread.

But he said the number of serious coronavirus cases being treated in intensive care units had risen by only 0.8% in the previous 24 hours - the eighth consecutive day that this rate has decelerated. "The need to find new (ICU) places is less urgent. But the balance of additional patients needing care remains positive, which means the pandemic is still expanding", Salomon said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Italy, the country with the highest coronavirus death toll at 17,127, reported a fourth consecutive daily decline in the number of people in intensive care. France closely monitors its neighbour, which introduced a national lockdown on March 9, to evaluate the efficiency of its own measures.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the unwinding of the lockdown, which at this stage is supposed to run until April 15, would not "happen overnight". Authorities tightened their lockdown measures in Paris, banning outdoor sports activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Salomon said the number of people who have died in French hospitals after contracting the coronavirus had risen to a cumulative total of 7,091. But if partial data on deaths in nursing homes is included, the death toll from the disease is now 10,328, he said. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in hospitals is now 78,167, and the number of confirmed or possible cases in nursing homes is 30,902.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

WeWork sues SoftBank for dropping $3 bln tender offer

A WeWork board committee that negotiated a 3 billion tender offer with SoftBank Group sued the Japanese conglomerate on Tuesday for abandoning the deal, accusing it of succumbing to buyers remorse amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The te...

Jobless Americans to see extra payments as soon as this week

Americans who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak will start getting enhanced jobless benefits as soon as this week as states deploy hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid, state officials said on Tuesday. Congress ...

Trump removes inspector general overseeing $2.3 tln coronavirus response

U.S. President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general tasked with overseeing the governments coronavirus response, including 2.3 trillion in economic relief, the spokeswoman for that inspector generals office said on Tuesday. It was...

Venezuelans migrants quarantined in crowded shelters as they return home

Thousands of Venezuelan migrants who have returned to their country this month amid the coronavirus epidemic have been ordered into quarantine in makeshift shelters along the border, according to officials and rights activists.Last week, Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020