Acting Navy secretary offers to resign over handling of carrier crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 01:12 IST
Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has offered his resignation after coming under fire for his handling of a crisis involving the captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier, a U.S. official and a congresssional aide told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It was unclear whether Defense Secretary Mark Esper accepted Modly's resignation offer, which came after Democrats in Congress called for his removal, citing a loss of confidence.

Esper's office and the Navy declined to comment.

