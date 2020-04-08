AES: 1 dead, 3 under treatment at SKMCH, Muzaffarpur

Six children have been admitted to the Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here this year so far due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Out of these, three are still under treatment, two have been discharged and one has died.

Last year over 140 children died due to AES in the district. As per official data, 121 deaths were reported at the government-run SKMCH, which handled the largest number of patients in the district, while 21 deaths were confirmed at the Kejriwal Hospital.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)

