French military ship heading back to port due to possible COVID-19 cases

French military ship heading back to port due to possible COVID-19 casesReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:02 IST
France's flagship military aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle is on its way back to port after some staff on board showed signs of COVID-19 symptoms, said the French armed forces ministry on Wednesday.
The ministry said around 40 staff were under strict medical observation at present.
