Hong Kong to offer HK$100 billion COVID-19 relief package - SCMP

Hong Kong government will offer a relief package worth more than HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion) to help workers and businesses struggling with the COVID-19 crisis, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday. The measures are set to be announced on Wednesday evening and aim to safeguard employment and ease the woes of businesses, the report added.

A total of 936 cases with four deaths have been reported in Hong Kong as of Wednesday. ($1 = 7.7520 Hong Kong dollars)

