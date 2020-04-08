Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trains full on first day of Japan's coronavirus emergency, but some shops shut

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:04 IST
Trains full on first day of Japan's coronavirus emergency, but some shops shut

Commuters heading to work packed into trains in the Japanese capital on Wednesday, the first day of a state of emergency aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak, with some expressing confusion over how best to restrict their movements.

The scenes across central Tokyo contrasted with deserted streets and tough lockdowns elsewhere in the world because authorities have no penalties, in most cases, with which to enforce calls for people to stay home and businesses to shut. "It's unavoidable that people have to come out for work," said Risa Tanaka, an office worker wearing a mask near the Shinjuku station, who said she usually tried to work at home, but had stepped out to deliver some documents.

"I don't know if the emergency declaration is enough, but ... the important thing for us to do is to keep a distance from other people, wash our hands and not spread the virus around by coughing." Japan, with a tally of 4,472 infections and 80 deaths, has escaped an explosive spread of the virus, but a steady surge in some areas prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare the emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five other hard-hit prefectures.

The month-long state of emergency gives regional governors more power to press businesses to close, but will add to pains the virus has inflicted on the world's third-largest economy from supply chain disruptions and travel bans. At major hubs such as Shinjuku, Shibuya and Tokyo in the capital, many commuters not equipped to work from home stuck to business as usual, though trains and streets were less crowded than a week ago.

"We've reduced the number of in-office workers by half, but we are still rotating to go into work," said a commuter, Chihiro Kakegawa, an employee of a financial institution near the Tokyo station, adding that it freed her from going into work everyday. With Tokyo's governor Yuriko Koike expected to announce only on Friday what categories of businesses will have to shut, many shops and businesses have been left to decide on their own for now.

Department stores, karaoke parlours and other non-essential businesses including some, such as coffee chain Starbucks, have already said they would close for the time being. Train schedules of the East Japan Railway Co, which services the capital and surrounding areas, remain unchanged, with operations running as normal.

With more than 80 new cases reported on Tuesday, infections in Tokyo have doubled to about 1,200 in the last five days, or about a quarter of public broadcaster NHK's national tally. With an eye on the economy, Abe has sought a cut of 70% to 80% in contacts among people in the seven regions, leaving plenty of wiggle room for defiance of the request to stay home.

"I try not to take crowded trains," said a Tokyo businessman, who gave only his family name of Sato. "I have my mask on and keep my distance from others." Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'China-centric' WHO 'really blew it' on coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticised the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak and saying he would put a hold on U.S. funding for...

Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest after COVID-19 death

Medical staff including nurses and paramedical employees at a municipal hospital staff in Mumbai staged a protest on Wednesday demanding they be quarantined after the death of a COVID-19 patient at the facility. Employees of the KB Bhabha M...

Urine-filled bottles thrown from quarantine centre in Dwarka to adjacent area

New Delhi, Apr 8 PT A case has been registered against unknown people for allegedly throwing bottles filled with urine from a quarantine centre in Sector 16 in Dwarka in the adjacent area, police said on Wednesday. The FIR was registered ag...

I-T Dept cautions against breach in e-filing accounts

The Income-Tax Department has asked taxpayers to guard against possible breach of their personal e-filing account and report such an instance to the police cyber security wing. If you think your e-filing account many have been compromised o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020