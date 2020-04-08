Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:28 IST
Ethiopia declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19
Image Credit: Twitter / Dr Abiy Ahmed Vision of Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the country to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, his office said on Twitter.

"Considering the gravity of the #COVID19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted the State of Emergency," Abiy's office said. Africa's second-most populous nation at more than 110 million, Ethiopia has recorded 52 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and two deaths.

Authorities have already taken a series of measures to stem the spread including closing schools, banning public gatherings and requiring most employees to work from home. The prime minister did not mention what additional steps would be taken under the state of emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

World's biggest oil producers still at odds before talks on major cuts

The worlds top oil producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States still seemed at odds on Wednesday before this weeks meetings on potentially big output cuts to shore up crude prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis.S...

(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 3-Iran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing

President Hassan Rouhani pressed harder on Wednesday for a 5 billion emergency IMF loan Iran has sought to fight the Middle Easts worst coronavirus outbreak, saying the Fund would be guilty of discrimination if it withholds the money. Rouha...

Centre releases Rs 14,103 cr GST compensation to states; more to be released soon

In a bid to provide further relief to states amid the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry has released about Rs 34,000 crore in two phases to states as compensation for their revenue loss in the goods and services tax GST regime. Wit...

Afrika Umoja to build temporary hospitals to combat coronavirus

Afrika Umoja, an initiative initiated by Cape Town temporary architecture specialists, HOTT3D with pan-African energy event organizer Africa Oil Power AOP www.AfricaOilAndPower.com, is tackling the COVID-19 threat in its home city and acro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020