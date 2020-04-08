Ethiopia declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:28 IST
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the country to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, his office said on Twitter.
"Considering the gravity of the #COVID19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted the State of Emergency," Abiy's office said. Africa's second-most populous nation at more than 110 million, Ethiopia has recorded 52 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and two deaths.
Authorities have already taken a series of measures to stem the spread including closing schools, banning public gatherings and requiring most employees to work from home. The prime minister did not mention what additional steps would be taken under the state of emergency.
