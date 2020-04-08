Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiat Chrysler in talks with unions for production restart in Italy

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:00 IST
Fiat Chrysler in talks with unions for production restart in Italy
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and unions are discussing plans for beefed-up health measures at Italian plants to pave the way for most profitable production to restart as soon as the government eases a national lockdown, unions said on Wednesday.

An extension of a national lockdown due to expire on April 13 cannot be ruled out, but recent coronavirus data allowed growing confidence that the virus was on the retreat in Italy. Measures proposed by FCA's unions include rearranging assembly layouts, staggering shifts, and marking floors to ensure a one-meter distance is kept between workers, FIM representative Raffaele Apetino said, adding this would inevitably result in reduced production rates.

Other requests include testing workers' temperatures, providing safety devices such as face masks, and sanitising premises during work hours, Apetino added. Unions also proposed moving meals to the end of shifts, allowing employees to chose to avoid canteens, take away their food and leave half an hour earlier without losing pay.

"FCA has showed great willingness to accept our proposals," Apetino said, adding unions would hold a call with company representatives on Thursday to prepare an agreement. "Our aim is to sign it by the end of this week," he said. "We want be ready to restart most profitable production just after Easter, if the government allows it."

UILM union representative Gianluca Ficco said similar requests were also made to Ferrari, CNH Industrial and car parts maker Marelli. "The lockdown can't go on forever, Italy must give itself a target to match jobs and security," he said. FCA last month introduced a first package of extraordinary measures in its Italian plants, but eventually had to close them after Rome in mid-March decided to freeze all manufacturing activities deemed non essential.

The automaker has told unions it aimed to restart operations at three Italian sites as soon as the government lifts its toughest coronavirus restrictions. These would be the assembly lines for Jeep's Compass and new hybrid models at Melfi in southern Italy; Atessa's plant making light commercial vehicles in central Italy; and preparatory work for the new electric 500 in Turin's Mirafiori factory.

That would initially involve less than 10,000 workers out of 55,000 in Italy. FCA did not comment on measures being prepared but a spokesman said: "As always workers' health and security were the top priority for the company".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

After Pell acquittal, pope compares "unjust sentences" to persecution of Jesus

Just hours after Australias highest court threw out the sex abuse conviction of the Vaticans former treasurer, Pope Francis offered his morning Mass for all those who suffer from unjust sentences, which he compared to the persecution of Jes...

Cats or dogs can spread only love, not coronavirus, say prominent personalities

Eminent personalities, including BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, have appealed to people to take care of cats and dogs and not fall for rumours of them being vectors of novel coronavirus. Cats cannot give or get coronavirus. If you have seen some...

World's biggest oil producers still at odds before talks on major cuts

The worlds top oil producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States still seemed at odds on Wednesday before this weeks meetings on potentially big output cuts to shore up crude prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis.S...

(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 3-Iran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing

President Hassan Rouhani pressed harder on Wednesday for a 5 billion emergency IMF loan Iran has sought to fight the Middle Easts worst coronavirus outbreak, saying the Fund would be guilty of discrimination if it withholds the money. Rouha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020