Bahrain to spend $570 mln on private sector salaries

Bahrain's government will spend $570 million in salaries for 100,000 private-sector workers from April to June to help with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the labor ministry said on Wednesday. The government will also pay electricity and water bills for all Bahraini citizens and businesses and will extend some tax breaks on properties and tourism, it said in a statement.

The initiative is part of an $11 billion stimulus package announced by the government for the private sector to mitigate the impact on the economy from the outbreak.

