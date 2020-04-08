Top foreign stories at 1805

FGN25 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-DRUG Sizeable chunk of 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India: Trump Washington: A sizeable chunk of the 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine bought by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic is from India, President Donald Trump has said as he acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "great" when he sought his help to allow the sale of the anti-malaria drug to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients in America. FGN36 VIRUS-UK-2NDLD JOHNSON Coronavirus: Boris Johnson's condition 'stable'; spends second night in intensive care London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "stable" and "in good spirits" after spending his second night in intensive care at a London hospital where he is receiving treatment for coronavirus, Downing Street said on Wednesday.

FGN21 VIRUS-TRUMP-LD WHO COVID-19: Trump threatens to freeze WHO funding, accuses it of being 'China centric' Washington: President Donald Trump has threatened to put a "very powerful" hold on US' funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the UN agency of being "very China centric" and criticising it for having "missed the call" in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. FGN24 VIRUS-UN-WET MARKETS Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread: UN biodiversity chief United Nations: The wet markets, such as the Huanan Seafood Market in China's virus-hit Wuhan city, are an important "risk factor" for disease spread, the UN biodiversity chief has said as she called for scaling up stricter controls on the sale and consumption of wild species globally.

FGN23 VIRUS-UN-INDIA-JOBS About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty: UN report United Nations: About 400 million people working in the informal economy in India are at risk of falling deeper into poverty due to the coronavirus crisis which is having "catastrophic consequences", and is expected to wipe out 195 million full-time jobs or 6.7 per cent of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, the UN's labour body has warned. FGN20 VIRUS-CHINA-LD LOCKDOWN China lifts 73-day lockdown of Wuhan amid sharp increase in COVID-19 cases Beijing/Wuhan: Tens of thousands of people in Wuhan, the origin point and epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic, began travelling out of the sprawling city on Wednesday as China lifted its 73-day lockdown, even as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the country and two new deaths heightened concerns of a rebound in infections.

FGN14 VIRUS-US Looking to have fewer deaths than originally thought, says Trump as COVID-19 toll crosses 12K Washington: The number of deaths in the US due to the coronavirus on Tuesday crossed 12,700, with a record 1,900 fatalities in a single day, as President Donald Trump sought to assure a grieving nation that new data projections reveal fewer deaths than originally thought. FGN37 VIRUS-SPAIN-TOLL Spain daily virus deaths 757, second successive rise Madrid: Spain recorded a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll to 14,555, the health ministry said Wednesday.

