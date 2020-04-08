Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treasury calls on compliant PPE suppliers to direct offers

PPE is much-needed by the government, as the State intensifies its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:46 IST
Treasury calls on compliant PPE suppliers to direct offers
National Treasury said it continues to advise suppliers to be vigilant during this time and not submit their information to would-be scammers.

National Treasury has called on compliant essential personal protective equipment (PPEs) suppliers to direct their offers to the department's Project Management Office (PMO).

PPE is much-needed by the government, as the State intensifies its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, National Treasury, in support of the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition, said a support team, which is responsible for coordinating the process exclusively for the identified commodities, will assess the submissions.

PPE includes disposable aprons, protective surgical gowns, protective eyewear, surgical gloves, overshoes, protective hoods, biohazard bags, ventilators, alcohol-cleaning, disinfectants, clinical and venturi masks.

Detailed information should be provided for the above items and submitted directly to the email covid19supplies@businessresponsecovid19.co.za.

The submission should include the following information:

Supplier name.

Company registration.

Central Supplier Database number (CSD).

Indication of products that can be supplied.

National Treasury said it continues to advise suppliers to be vigilant during this time and not submit their information to would-be scammers. Suppliers are advised to always first verify with relevant departments before supplying any goods.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Chennaiites to get vegetables fruits at door steps; Swiggy, Zomato also roped in

To avoid movement of people during coronavirus lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched mobile vegetables and fruits outlets and delivery through online aggregators like Swiggy to help people get essentials at their door st...

IDBI Bank plans to raise Rs 7,500 cr via rupee bond in FY21

Private sector lender IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it has targeted to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through rupee bond in the current fiscal. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, has approved the rupee bond b...

COVID-19 positive cases rise to 35 in Mysuru

The number of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 35 in Mysuru District so far, Department of Health Family Welfare Services, Karnataka said on Wednesday.35 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Mysuru District so far, Department...

Norwegian Air seeks debt restructuring as coronavirus crisis grounds fleet

Norwegian Air is proposing to convert some of its debt into equity and to issue new shares as it seeks to stay in business following the COVID-19 outbreak that has grounded almost all of its fleet, the budget carrier said on Wednesday. By b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020