Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Team Europe captain Harrington shoots down idea of Ryder Cup without fans

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:46 IST
Golf-Team Europe captain Harrington shoots down idea of Ryder Cup without fans

This year's Ryder Cup should not be held if fans are unable to attend the event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington said on Wednesday. The golf calendar has been ravaged by the outbreak, with three of the sport's four majors -- The Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship -- being postponed, while the British Open was cancelled.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, a week after the re-scheduled U.S. Open, and Harrington believes the absence of fans will ruin the spectacle of the biennial match play event. "Nobody wants to see the Ryder Cup played without the fans being there," Harrington told BBC Radio.

"There's no doubt that it makes the tournament so much better. I think the common consensus now is the Ryder Cup will not be played unless the fans are there. "Non-golfers and golfers around the world watch the Ryder Cup because of the tension that's created by the spectators."

Harrington said he held discussions with Ryder Cup organisers regarding the possibility of postponing the event but continues to plan for it to go ahead as scheduled. "There are bigger things too than the Ryder Cup. It's a big deal in golf but we have to see the bigger picture," the three-times major winner added.

"I hope that we get our chance to play. I think it's something that can bring people together and is something to look forward to and enjoy." Holders Team Europe beat Team USA 17.5-10.5 in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Delayed decisions, political infighting hindered New York's efforts to control COVID-19: NYT

Confused guidance by public officials, unheeded warnings, delayed decisions and political infighting hampered initial efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, a report in The New York Ti...

Chennaiites to get vegetables fruits at door steps; Swiggy, Zomato also roped in

To avoid movement of people during coronavirus lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched mobile vegetables and fruits outlets and delivery through online aggregators like Swiggy to help people get essentials at their door st...

IDBI Bank plans to raise Rs 7,500 cr via rupee bond in FY21

Private sector lender IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it has targeted to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through rupee bond in the current fiscal. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, has approved the rupee bond b...

COVID-19 positive cases rise to 35 in Mysuru

The number of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 35 in Mysuru District so far, Department of Health Family Welfare Services, Karnataka said on Wednesday.35 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Mysuru District so far, Department...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020