150-bed coronavirus hospital to start in Jalna

A 150-bed hospital for coronavirus patients will start functioning in Jalna from Thursday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said. He was speaking to the local media through video conference on Wednesday.

The hospital will have a 50-bed isolation ward, he added. It has been provided with 50 ventilators, 2,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), two lakh triple layer masks and medicines, the minister added.

Meanwhile, 44 samples of doctors and relatives who came in contact with a 65-year-old coronavirus patient here tested negative for infection, said resident deputy collector Nivrutti Gaikwad..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

