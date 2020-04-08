Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Democrats push wider emergency coronavirus funds than Trump seeks

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:56 IST
U.S. Democrats push wider emergency coronavirus funds than Trump seeks

Top U.S. Democrats in Congress on Wednesday said they would back President Donald Trump administration's request for $250 billion more in aid for small businesses in the coronavirus pandemic if it includes additional money for hospitals, local governments and food assistance. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, in a statement, said Congress would then have to work on passing another measure aimed at further expanding relief after the interim emergency funding bill passed.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the request for additional aid on Tuesday amid overwhelming demand for federal small-business loans as restaurants, hotels and other stores shuttered and Americans sheltered at home in an effort to stop the spread of the fast-spreading virus. The $250 billion in loans, which would turn into grants if basic lending requirements are met, would be on top of $349 billion that began flowing last Friday.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to hold separate telephone briefings for House Republicans and Democrats on Wednesday about the administration's coronavirus response. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican who initially had been skeptical of the need for more U.S. funding, on Tuesday said he would seek to pass the additional aid on Thursday. But aides to McConnell would not comment on whether he supports Democrats' call for funding beyond the $250 billion for small business.

McConnell said he would collaborate with Mnuchin and Schumer to use expedited Senate procedures to try to pass the $250 billion request. Senator Marco Rubio, chairman of the Senate Small Business Administration, said in a tweet that McConnell has given lawmakers until noon on Wednesday to say whether they object to the small-business relief measure. A single objection would prevent the Senate from passing the measure on Thursday by unanimous consent.

Most lawmakers are not in Washington and regular business of the Senate and House is on hold at least until April 20 when the current recess is set to end, although it could be extended. Pelosi would have to either get her 429-member chamber to go along with a "voice vote" to approve the Senate measure or call lawmakers to Washington to muster a majority of the House in support of final passage.

Mnuchin, in an interview with CNBC, assured small businesses that "we will not run out of money" for the program to keep them afloat and expressed the hope that Congress approves the additional money by Friday. So far, 30,000 people have signed up for the emergency relief for small business with 3,500 banks participating in the program, Mnuchin told CNBC.

McConnell and Pelosi aides had no immediate comment on exactly what bill will be sent to the Senate and House floors for passage or timing for approval. Pelosi earlier this week told House Democrats that additional federal aid costing more than $1 trillion was needed. This would follow the March 27 enactment of $2.3 trillion in economic stimulus and other coronavirus-related aid.

Pelosi and Schumer said $125 billion of the $250 billion in small-business aid must be allocated to community banks that serve farmers and nonprofit organizations as well as minority, women and veteran-owned companies. The bill must also include $100 billion for hospitals and other health care facilities, $150 billion for U.S. states and local governments, and a 15% increase for federal nutrition program benefits, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus claims an unexpected victim: Florida vegetables

Mounds of harvested zucchini and yellow squash ripened and then rotted in the hot Florida sun. Juicy tomatoes were left to wither unpicked in farmers fields. Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed ov...

Situation in country like 'social emergency', says PM; Tells floor leaders lockdown cannot be lifted in one go

Likening the situation in the country to a social emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made it clear that the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 cannot be lifted in one go on April 14, asserting that the p...

Ambedkar's birthday declared a closed holiday by central government

The central government has declared April 14, the birthday of B R Ambedkar, as a closed holiday for all its offices, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued Wednesday. The Centre has also notified the holiday under Section 25 of the ...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020