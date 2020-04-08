Left Menu
Development News Edition

Somalia has registered first death from coronavirus - health minister

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:51 IST
Somalia has registered first death from coronavirus - health minister

Somalia said on Wednesday it had registered its first death from coronavirus, the Horn of African country's health minister said without giving details about the patient.

"We have confirmed one person who died of Corona (virus). May Allah show him mercy," health minister Fawziya Abikar Nur said in a Tweet and added four new cases of the virus had been detected, bringing the country's total number of people infected to 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Ten thousand more US National Guard troops to help with coronavirus efforts in coming weeks

The number of National Guard troops helping combat coronavirus is expected to increase by more than 10,000 in the next week or two, the head of the U.S. National Guard said on Wednesday.General Joseph Lengyel told reporters at the Pentagon ...

Dutch use ice rink for drive-in coronavirus testing

The Netherlands is ramping up testing for the new coronavirus with drive-in locations for healthcare personnel, including one site at an ice rink. In the summer this ice rink is not used. This is a very suitable location to test people in a...

TN cops told to continue strict enforcement of lockdown: DGP

The Tamil Nadu Police has been given instructions to strictly enforce the lockdown to combat COVID-19 spread, state DGP J K Tripathy said on Wednesday. Talking to PTI over phone, he said strict measures are being taken by police to enforce ...

Don't politicise virus, WHO chief says after Trump blast

Please dont politicize this virus, pleaded World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday following stinging criticism of the WHO from US President Donald TrumpQuarantine, politicizing COVID... we shouldnt waste tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020