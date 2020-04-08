Left Menu
Pune: Ten COVID-19 patients dead; number of cases 197

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:37 IST
Ten coronavirus patients died in Pune since Tuesday night, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 18, senior officials said here on Wednesday. With 39 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Pune district (including Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad), the number of cases in the district rose to 197.

The figures of coronavirus cases and deaths in the district released by the Maharashtra government, however, were different. As per the state government's release, two patients died while the number of patients in the district stood at 189. Five patients died at the Sassoon General Hospital and one at the civic-run Naidu Hospital. Four others died at various private hospitals including Noble Hospital, said Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

A 44-year-old man, who was on ventilator support and also suffering from severe diabetes, died at Naidu Hospital early Wednesday morning. He had been admitted to the hospital on April 4. On Tuesday night, he found it difficult to breath and was put on ventilator support. He died in the morning following renal failure, Gaikwad said.

At the government-run Sassoon Hospital, a 54-year-old coronavirus patient died. "After his swab test came out positive, he was referred to Sassoon on Tuesday night. He had diabetes along with pneumonia and died in the wee hours of Wednesday," said Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

A 73-year-old man died at Noble Hospital. "He was admitted to the hospital on April 2. He was critical for last two days. He succumbed on Wednesday morning. He also had hypertension and diabetes," Mhaisekar said. One patient died at Sahyadri Hospital.

Most of the deceased had some or other co-morbidity (existing health issue), the officials said. According to District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar, 39 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pune district during the day, taking the overall tally to 197.

