Guj: 31 private hospitals to be used for COVID-19 treatment

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:00 IST
The Gujarat government said on Wednesday that 31 private hospitals across the state would be put to use as `designated' COVID-19 hospitals for coronavirus patients. Already, dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with combined capacity of 2,200 beds are operational in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat. The 31 new designated hospitals will add 4,064 beds, said an official release.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani and held through video conference, said an official release. These hospitals will be used as designated COVID-19 hospitals as per the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

A management committee has been formed to oversee day to day operations of these designated hospitals. The state government has given powers to district collectors to requisite services of any doctor or para-medical staff if need arises.

