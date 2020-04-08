Left Menu
U.S. CDC reports 395,011 coronavirus cases, 12,754 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:26 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 395,011 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 20,682 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 690 to 12,754.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 7 compared with its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

