COVID-19: One more tests positive in Himachal, total cases rise to 29

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 21, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 29.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 128 samples were collected in the state on Wednesday and one tested COVID-19 positive. The person who has been tested positive is from Sirmaur district, senior medical superintendent (MS) at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here Janak Raj, said.

His travel history could not be known immediately. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the hill-state has risen to 21.

Two of the total cases have been cured, two died and four patients voluntarily shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, a health department official said. Of the two deaths, one was a 70-year-old woman, a Delhi resident, who was staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi since March 15. She died in PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2.

Her four relatives, who were later tested COVID-19 positive, were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh according to their wish. PTI DJI KJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.