Left Menu
Development News Edition

'This is very real': from their window, NY couple sees refrigerated trucks remove bodies

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 02:08 IST
'This is very real': from their window, NY couple sees refrigerated trucks remove bodies

A New York couple has seen the cityscape outside their Brooklyn apartment change dramatically in recent weeks, as refrigerated trucks line up in the lot below to receive the remains of COVID-19 victims as they exit the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. Alix Monteleone, a 28-year-old account supervisor, who lives in a trendy part of Bushwick with her 33-year old fiance, Marc Kozlow, described what the two have witnessed peering out their window.

"We have a bird's eye view," Monteleone said, during a recent interview conducted by Reuters via Skype. "We're seeing so much chaos manifest outside of our home that we can't imagine how bad it is inside. You know, we stopped counting how many bodies came out," she said. "This is very serious. This is very real."

As the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has now claimed more lives than did the attacks of September 11, the city has been forced to take over new spaces to absorb the loss. Emergency field hospitals have been set up in Central Park and other locales. And refrigerated trucks have fanned out across the city to process the pileup of corpses.

As of Wednesday, New York state has had nearly 150,000 reported coronavirus cases and over 6,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. In her interview with Reuters, Monteleone recounted how she and her fiance discovered their front-row seat to the pandemic.

When Kozlow was walking their dog last week, he called to tell her that he overheard two doctors saying the trucks would be coming in. Shortly after, Monteleone said she "turned around on the couch and peered out the window and saw it." "This is what they were saying online was going to be mobilized throughout the city."

The following morning the couple awoke to workers setting up a platform and a ramp to serve two refrigerated trucks. It wasn't long after that the couple saw "a pretty serious string of bodies."

Monteleone commended the head of Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Ramon Rodriguez, for checking in on the neighbors. She said the couple were staying put - for now.

"Everybody in my personal and professional life has urged us to leave. They don't think this is a good place to be," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Starbucks sees 47% drop in second-quarter earnings on coronavirus hit

Starbucks Corp on Wednesday forecast a 47 drop in second-quarter earnings, scrapped its full-year forecast and warned that the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic would extend into the final quarter of 2020.The company also said it ...

Saudi-led coalition declares 2-week coronavirus ceasefire in Yemen

The Riyadh-led military coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in Yemen starting Thursday in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a senior Saudi official said. We are announcing a ceasefire starting Thursday for two weeks,...

Ex-Kazakh president's grandson wins UK case over purchase of London mansion

Londons High Court removed anti-graft orders against the grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, dealing a blow to powers that British crime fighters use to target dirty money.The National Crime Agency NCA had sought Un...

Africa Development Bank creates $10 bn fund for virus aid

The African Development Bank on Wednesday said it had created a 10 billion emergency fund to help the continents countries fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Africa, the worlds poorest continent, may be badly exposed to the pandemic bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020