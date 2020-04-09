Pompeo says not time for retribution against China over virus

Pompeo says not time for retribution against China over virusReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 03:33 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that it is too soon to talk about the consequences for China for what U.S. officials believe is Beijing's slow reporting of the extent of the coronavirus crisis in China.
Pompeo, addressing a White House news briefing with President Donald Trump, said the United States has repatriated 50,000 American citizens stranded around the world by various shutdowns related to the virus and that there are still several thousand more to bring back.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Donald Trump
- China
- Beijing
- White House
ALSO READ
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19
PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19.
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
Wise decision to postpone Olympics, says Donald Trump