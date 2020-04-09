Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu's district hospital discharges 4 positive COVID-19 patients

In an act of negligence, Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district hospital on Wednesday discharged four COVID-19 positive patients by handing them over a negative test certificate.

ANI | Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-04-2020 06:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 06:39 IST
Tamil Nadu's district hospital discharges 4 positive COVID-19 patients
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

In an act of negligence, Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district hospital on Wednesday discharged four COVID-19 positive patients by handing them over a negative test certificate. "Test results of 26 patients had come in the evening, out of which four were positive. Later by mistake, these four patients were given negative certificates," said S Jayakumar, Villupuram Superintendent of Police.

Jayakumar said police managed to track down and secure three of the patients after they left the hospital. The fourth patient who is from Delhi has not been located yet, he said. "Five special teams have been formed to track the fourth patient," the Superintendent of Police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil rallies as deal takes shape before key meeting

Oil prices extended gains Thursday after Russia signalled it was ready to cut output before a key producers meeting aimed at boosting energy markets as the coronavirus pandemic strangles demand. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 4.6...

COVID-19 outbreak: Consignment of medicines arrives in Sri Lanka from India

A consignment of medicines arrived in Sri Lanka from India on Wednesday, as South Asia battles with the coronavirus outbreak. Another gift consignment of medicines arrives from India to SriLanka. Cooperation in these difficult times is a ma...

Goa's first COVID-19 patient recovers: State Health Minister

The first COVID-19 patient in Goa has recovered and will be discharged soon, an official said on Wednesday adding that it brings the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to six. Goa has its first recovered COVID-19 patien...

Telangana govt to procure produce of farmers

In a huge huge relief to farmers amid coronavirus lockdown, Telangana Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday said that the state government is ready to procure the entire produce of farmers. Minister Sabitha said this after a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020