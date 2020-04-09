Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockets hit U.S. air base in Afghanistan; no casualties

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:31 IST
Rockets hit U.S. air base in Afghanistan; no casualties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five rockets hit a major U.S. airbase in Afghanistan on Thursday but there were no casualties, Afghanistan's NATO-led force said, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

The attack comes weeks after Taliban militants and the United States reached a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led international troops in exchange for Taliban security guarantees. Islamic State militants have not been included in the pact. "Five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield early this morning," the NATO-led mission, Resolute Support, said on Twitter, referring to the main U.S. airbase in Afghanistan, north of Kabul.

"There were no casualties." Islamic State said in a statement on social media that their fighters had targeted a helicopter landing pad at Bagram.

A Taliban spokesman said on Twitter that his group was not behind the attack. The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), after an old name for the region, first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014 and has since made inroads into other areas, particularly the north.

The U.S. military estimates its strength at 2,000 fighters. Some Afghan officials estimated the number is higher. IS militants, who battle foreign and Afghan government forces as well as the Taliban, have carried out some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan's urban centers in recent years.

The Taliban, as part of their agreement with the United States, has promised to open peace talks with the U.S.-backed Afghan government but little progress has been made. The Afghan government has begun the release of Taliban prisoners from a jail near the Bagram base, as a step to build confidence for the Taliban talks.

A hundred Taliban members are scheduled to be freed on Thursday from detention at a jail near the base, following the release on Wednesday of 100 Taliban members. The prisoner exchange deal provides for the government to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, with the Taliban releasing 1,000 members of the Afghan security forces in exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Poor city dwellers run greatest coronavirus risk

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In working-class Roquetes, life looks good the Mediterranean glitters on the horizon and sun dapples the green hills behind. But in the coronavirus crisis, this modest Barcelo...

COVID-19: K'taka Mins, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year. An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and legisla...

Coronavirus lockdowns tee off debate on opening up golf courses

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lockdowns in cities to limit the spread of the coronavirus have highlighted the paucity of green spaces in urban areas, reigniting the debate on whether private golf courses sho...

Pak will get free hand to block India's initiatives if COVID-19-related interactions are brought under SAARC umbrella: Sources.

Pak will get free hand to block Indias initiatives if COVID-19-related interactions are brought under SAARC umbrella Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020