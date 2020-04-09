Left Menu
Development News Edition

Half billion more people face poverty due to virus - report

PTI | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:12 IST
Half billion more people face poverty due to virus - report

Around half a billion people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic unless richer countries take “urgent action” to help developing nations, a leading aid organization warned Thursday. In the run-up to three key international economic meetings next week, Oxfam has urged richer countries to step up their efforts to help the developing world. Failing to do so, it added, could set back the fight against poverty by a decade and by as much as 30 years in some areas, including Africa and the Middle East.

“The devastating economic fallout of the pandemic is being felt across the globe," said Jose Maria Vera, Oxfam International Interim Executive Director. “But for poor people in poor countries who are already struggling to survive there are almost no safety nets to stop them falling into poverty.” The report, which is based on research at King's College London and the Australian National University, warns that between 6% and 8% of the global population could be forced into poverty as governments shut down entire sectors of their economies to manage the spread of the virus. As an example of the repercussions of the lockdowns in many Western countries, the report notes that more than a million Bangladeshi garment workers — 80% of whom are women — have already been laid off or sent home without pay after orders were cancelled or suspended. Oxfam is calling on world leaders to agree on an economic rescue package to keep poor countries and poor communities afloat. Finance ministers from the Group of 20 leading economies are set to meet next week, as are the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Among the measures Oxfam is recommending is the immediate cancellation of $1 trillion worth of developing countries' debt payments due in 2020. It said cancelling Ghana's external debt payments this year, for example, would enable the government there to give a cash grant of $20 a month to each of the country's 16 million children, disabled and elderly people for a period of six months. Oxfam is also recommending a $500 million increase in overseas aid and the creation of $1 trillion of special drawing rights at the IMF, a move that effectively increases the liquidity available for developing countries in the crucial months ahead.

This, according to the report, would give the Ethiopian government access to an additional $630 million, which would be enough to increase health spending by 45%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

REPEAT-On an empty Via Dolorosa before Easter, praying for the world's sick

Brown-robed Franciscans stride through a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar - but in a city bereft of Easter pilgrims. Among them i...

UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again

British department store group Debenhams, whose 142 UK stores have been shuttered by the coronavirus emergency, has fallen into administration for the second time in a year, it said on Thursday.The group said it had entered administration t...

WHO's new funding appeal for coronavirus fight to top $1 bln - diplomats

The World Health Organization WHO is preparing to launch an appeal soon for more than 1 billion to fund operations against the COVID-19 pandemic through year-end, diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebre...

Finland confirms coronavirus restrictions in place until May 13

Finlands government on Thursday confirmed it was extending by a month most of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The extension until May 13 had been expected after a previous statement at the end of Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020