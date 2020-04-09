Left Menu
Gang-rape survivor in PoK writes 42 letters for justice but in vain

A gang-rape survivor in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has lambasted the police, judiciary, and politicians for protecting the rapists and criminals in the occupied territory.

ANI | Bhimber | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:48 IST
The rape survivor has said that police have failed to recover ransom money, gun and the vehicle in which her son was kidnapped.. Image Credit: ANI

A gang-rape survivor in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has lambasted the police, judiciary, and politicians for protecting the rapists and criminals in the occupied territory. Razia Akhtar (name changed), who hails from Bhimber town of PoK, has released a video seeking justice as she and her family members are being threatened by the criminals for the past few years.

She said: "I was gang-raped in Bhimber valley and they made my video and started blackmailing my family. They asked for Rs 10 lakh, but when I denied, they kidnapped my son and demanded Rs 15 lakh as a ransom". The victim said that she went to the police for help but failed to get justice. "When I went to the police they handed me over to the village panchayat. On gunpoint, the panchayat forced me to sign a settlement letter. Bhimber Police later registered an FIR but in favour of culprits. When I reached the police station along with media, they arrested two culprits. They were not kept behind bars, but were found resting in SHO's room," she said in the video message.

The rape survivor said that police have failed to recover ransom money, gun and the vehicle in which her son was kidnapped. She said, "My video recordings were also not seized. I was tortured for seven months. It has been four and a half years now, my case is pending in Mirpur court, but there is no outcome." While narrating the modus operandi between the security agencies, judiciary, and criminals, she said: "When my husband goes for hearing, two people in civil uniform, who call themselves as representatives from Army's agency, pick him up and the culprits take next hearing date as per the choice."

"I have written 42 letters to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. His office called me and inquired about it, but when I appealed for justice, they said that the Chief Justice has said that you are a married woman, and if a rape has happened, it is not a big thing," she said. "In 2017, I protested outside the UN office in Muzaffarabad. I was beaten by the police along with my children. I have a right to protest and no one can take this right. My husband and our relatives are being targeted by the police. Several FIRs are being registered against them," she said. (ANI)

