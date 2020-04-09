US coronavirus death toll jumps to over 15,000: Johns Hopkins tally

More than 15,000 people in the United States have died in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University running tally on Thursday

The tally leapt to 15,774 dead from 432,596 cases, as the US struggles to combat the spread of virus.

