US coronavirus death toll jumps to over 15,000: Johns Hopkins tally

US coronavirus death toll jumps to over 15,000: Johns Hopkins tallyPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:45 IST
More than 15,000 people in the United States have died in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University running tally on Thursday
The tally leapt to 15,774 dead from 432,596 cases, as the US struggles to combat the spread of virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
