Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant ship intercepted at sea is barred from disembarking in Libya-IOM

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 10-04-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:04 IST
Migrant ship intercepted at sea is barred from disembarking in Libya-IOM

Shelling in Tripoli has stopped 280 migrants, whose boat was intercepted at sea and returned to Libya, from disembarking and they will have to spend the night aboard a coastguard ship, the United Nations migration agency said on Thursday. "The situation is tragic. Hundreds of people, drained after a perilous 72-hour journey. They will spend the night on an overcrowded boat in tense circumstances," said Federico Soda, head of the International Organisation for Migration's Libya mission, in a statement.

It was not immediately which countries the migrants were from but Libya is a major way station for migrants attempting to travel from Africa to Europe. At least six boats have left Libya this month carrying about 500 people attempting the sea-crossing to Europe, though Italy has declared its ports unsafe due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Officials in Tripoli said the intensity of shelling on Thursday, some of which had previously targeted the port, meant it was not safe for disembarkation, IOM said. The IOM is providing them with water and food, it said. A curfew in Tripoli to help stop the spread of the coronavirus is also complicating efforts to bring them off the ship, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.5 million globally and the death toll rose above 89,400, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive grap...

Egypt reports 139 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Egypt on Thursday reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total since the start of the outbreak to 1,699, according to a health ministry statement.The Arab worlds most populous country also recorded 15 new deaths, raisin...

UK urges citizens to stay at home over Easter, police ready to get tough

Britain urged its citizens to stay at home over the coming Easter holidays, amid fears that the pull of wanting to see family and friends over the Christian holy day could undermine efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Britain is ...

Status of BlizzCon 2020 remains in question

The status of BlizzCon 2020 is up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard Entertainment acknowledged on its forums Thursday that it isnt sure whether the event will take place in its traditional manner.While were all ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020