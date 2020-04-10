Left Menu
Development News Edition

New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hospitalizations fall

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 02:07 IST
New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hospitalizations fall

America's coronavirus epicentre of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. Cuomo said 799 people died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 779 announced on Wednesday, but added that the curve was flattening because of social confinement measures.

"We had a 200-net increase in hospitalizations, which you can see is the lowest number we've had since this nightmare started," Cuomo told reporters, adding that intensive care admissions were also at the lowest yet. COVID-19 has killed more than 16,100 people in the United States, and the number of confirmed cases has grown to more than 450,000, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

New York is bearing the brunt of the United States' deadly coronavirus pandemic, accounting for around half the number of deaths across the country. On Monday, Cuomo extended the state-wide shutdown of schools and non-essential businesses until April 29 to help stop the rate of infections increasing again.

"We are flattening the curve by what we are doing," he said Thursday, adding, "We have to keep the curve flat." Cuomo warned that there could be a second wave of infections and said it was too early to say when the city might be reopened again. "I'm not going to say to anyone 'this is where I think we'll be in three weeks or four weeks or five weeks.' I have no idea," Cuomo admitted as he reported good news on the state's hospital capacity.

Temporary field hospitals were established at a convention center, in Central Park, on a military ship and at the home of the US Open tennis, to deal with an influx of patients. Cuomo said New York state now had 90,000 hospitals beds, up from 53,000, and just 18,000 residents currently hospitalized.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for Manhattan's vast Cathedral of St. John the Divine, the largest Gothic cathedral in the world, told AFP it would no longer be turned into a temporary hospital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.5 million globally and the death toll rose above 89,400, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive grap...

Egypt reports 139 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Egypt on Thursday reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total since the start of the outbreak to 1,699, according to a health ministry statement.The Arab worlds most populous country also recorded 15 new deaths, raisin...

UK urges citizens to stay at home over Easter, police ready to get tough

Britain urged its citizens to stay at home over the coming Easter holidays, amid fears that the pull of wanting to see family and friends over the Christian holy day could undermine efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Britain is ...

Status of BlizzCon 2020 remains in question

The status of BlizzCon 2020 is up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard Entertainment acknowledged on its forums Thursday that it isnt sure whether the event will take place in its traditional manner.While were all ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020