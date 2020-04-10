Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms -spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 05:35 IST
Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms -spokesman

Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on Thursday, more than two weeks after a union official for corrections officers said the former movie producer had tested positive.

"As of now, it's been 14 days since reports of concern from people inside the prison, and he has no symptoms and no issues," Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said. Weinstein, 68, was sentenced on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

Michael Powers, head of the state corrections officers union, said on March 22 that Weinstein had tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. At the time, Powers said Weinstein had been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, the maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York, where Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence. Powers said he was concerned for corrections officers, who he said lacked protective equipment.

Powers could not be reached for comment on Thursday. “I don’t know the exact status of his medical condition," Arthur Aidala, a lawyer for Weinstein, told Reuters on Thursday. "But when I speak with him he sounds fine.”

In a statement on March 23, Weinstein’s defense team would neither confirm nor deny whether Weinstein had tested positive for the coronavirus. They said statements made about his health had not been authorized by the Department of Corrections and could be a violation of privacy regulations. State prison officials have said they cannot comment on any individual prisoner's medical record.

Weinstein was one of Hollywood's most powerful producers, known for transforming the independent film industry. He produced the Academy award winner "Shakespeare in Love" and was responsible for other acclaimed films including "Pulp Fiction," "The English Patient" and "Gangs of New York." Following his March sentencing, Weinstein spent time at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for heart problems. He arrived in Wende on March 18 from New York City's Rikers Island jail.

Weinstein's conviction was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct by powerful men. More than 100 women, including famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct stretching back decades. He has denied the allegations, saying any sex was consensual.

Weinstein faces separate sexual assault charges in Los Angeles. Imran Ansari, another of Weinstein's lawyers, on Thursday declined to comment on Weinstein's coronavirus status, but said Weinstein remains in the prison's medical unit for treatment of various conditions he was suffering from prior to his arrival at Wende.

"He's not receiving any special perks or treatment," Ansari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poor countries could suffer more without action due to COVID-19: WHO chief

With Thursday marking 100 days since the World Health Organization WHO was first notified about what is now officially known as COVID-19, the agencys chief said the virus has already infected more than 1.3 million people worldwide, and with...

High-profile Indian diaspora group raises USD 600K for COVID-19 relief

A high-profile diaspora group of some of the top Indian American corporate executives and leaders have raised USD 600,000 to fight hunger and provide direct relief to vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the United...

High-profile Indian diaspora group raises USD 600K for COVID-19 relief

A high-profile diaspora group of some of the top Indian American corporate executives and leaders have raised USD 600 million to fight hunger and provide direct relief to vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Un...

South Korean coronavirus patients vote as parliamentary election kicks off

Early voting in South Koreas parliamentary election kicked off on Friday, with coronavirus patients casting ballots at designated stations and candidates adopting new ways of campaigning to limit the risk of contagion.The National Election ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020