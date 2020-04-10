Left Menu
Development News Edition

Empty of pilgrims, Bosnia's miracle town falls victim to the virus

PTI | Medjugorje | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:11 IST
Empty of pilgrims, Bosnia's miracle town falls victim to the virus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ever since the Virgin Mary was said to appear before six teenagers on a hill in Bosnia four decades ago, pilgrims have flocked to the town of Medjugorje, eager to witness a miracle. Until now. With Easter upon us, the Catholic shrine normally packed with thousands of people is deserted as the coronavirus pandemic freezes travel around the globe. The doors of St. James church are shuttered and the Franciscan priests who manage the site are in confinement.

Several nuns and priests infected by the virus and are now isolating in a nearby convent that has been transformed into a quarantine zone. The controversial shrine, whose apparitions have not been authenticated by the Vatican, has built a reputation among the faithful for supposed miraculous healing powers.

But in the midst of a global health emergency, few are still around to pray for cures. Rodica Popa, a 57-year-old Romanian, is alone pilgrim in the deserted square outside the church, where she approaches a white statue of Mary.

She holds a cross and takes to steps back to say a prayer, palms tipped towards the blue sky. "It's very strange," she told AFP, adding that she has visited the site annually for the past 20 years. Popa said she decided to extend her stay when countries started closing down their borders to halt the spread of COVID-19 that has killed over 94,000 people globally.

Since then, Medjugorje has turned into a ghost town. "I came a month ago. After a while, I noticed the transformation. I didn't understand what was happening and I asked someone who told me about the coronavirus," she said.

The Madonna first "visited" six youths on a rocky hill above the small town in June 1981. It is said she continues to appear to three of them daily, and to the others once a year.

Pope Francis, however, is not convinced. He has previously doubted the sightings, saying the woman they claim to see "is not the mother of Jesus". The Vatican has conducted several investigations into the apparitions, most recently between 2010 and 2014, but without reaching any definitive conclusions.

Yet Catholic authorities do not discourage the pilgrimages. In 2018 the Pope appointed a Polish archbishop, Henryk Hoser, to provide pastoral care to the 2.5 million visitors who flock to the site annually.

In recent years, their number has been "constantly increasing," said Jakov Gaspar, a gardener who tends to flower beds in the church square. "Medjugorje has a force that attracts people. This ordeal will certainly bear fruit," added the 59-year-old.

Nestled in southern Bosnia's mountains, the town of 2,300 is home mainly to ethnic Croat Roman Catholics. Compared to other poor towns in the area, Medjugorje has prospered from a constant stream of visitors.

But today the streets are empty while religious souvenir shops, hotels, and restaurants are closed. Frane Jerkovic, a 57-year-old owner of a boarding house and hotel, said the situation is even worse than during Bosnia's 1990s war when the town was largely spared the violence that claimed 100,000 lives.

"At that time the roads to Europe were open, pilgrims continued to come from all over the world," he said. As the church bells tolled on a recent evening, Gino Di Grano, an Italian who has been living in the town for over a decade, found rare solitude in the square, where he knelt down to pray in front of the church's closed doors.

"The best thing we can do now, as Our Lady has said many times, is to be with our God Jesus," he told AFP. "And I am sure that he will help us very soon to get out of this situation." In the meantime, the church's masses are being broadcast online. According to the site's official website, an April 5 ceremony attracted more than three million viewers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves $147 mln to help Gabon fight coronavirus - statement

The International Monetary Funds IMF Executive Board has approved a disbursement of 147 million under its Rapid Financing Instrument to help Gabon confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in a statement.In the short term,...

As Greeks lower volume, experts can hear the earth's murmurs

Greek researchers say a sudden decline in human-generated noise levels due to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown is giving them valuable insights into the inner rumblings of earth.Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serio...

Banish fear to win battle against COVID-19, say Kerala's recovered patients

Conquering fear is the most crucial step in the fight against COVID-19, said two Gulf returnees who were cured of the deadly disease after undergoing treatment at the government hospital in this town, Keralas hotspot for the virus. Abdul Ga...

Hungary reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Hungarys confirmed coronavirus cases have increased by 210 to 1,190, the single largest daily increase since the outbreak of the virus, government data showed on Friday.Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government prolonged a nationwide lockdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020