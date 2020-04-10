Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roadside bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:49 IST
Roadside bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A roadside bomb exploded near a Pakistani paramilitary vehicle in restive southwestern Baluchistan province Friday, killing two soldiers who were clearing the area for fencing the border with Afghanistan, two intelligence officials said. Two other persons were also wounded in the blast near the Chaman border, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media on the record.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Army and other government officials were also not immediately available for comment. However, such attacks are common in various parts of the country bordering Afghanistan, where troops have been fencing the border for the past several years.

Pakistan says it is fencing the border to stop the movement of militants. Pakistan and Afghanistan are divided by the 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) Durand Line, drawn by British rulers in 1896. Kabul does not recognize it as an international border, causing friction between the two neighbors.

Baluchistan province has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups who have been demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, such as gas and oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia extends mortgage holidays to larger loans to support borrowers

The Russian government has decided to extend payment holidays to larger mortgage loans in a new measure to support its citizens from the coronavirus fallout, the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.The government had previously ...

Rangers urge Scottish chiefs to release prize money early

Rangers have stepped up their demand that Scotlands football authorities help clubs survive during the coronavirus lockdown. Rangers want prize money to be released early to cover financial losses while matches are postponed due to the pand...

Moscow's coronavirus crisis still in 'foothills' far from peak, warns mayor

The mayor of Moscow warned the coronavirus outbreak was only in the foothills of its development in the Russian capital and that a serious test lay ahead as new infections nationwide shot up by a record daily amount on Friday.Russia reporte...

India's FIH Pro League tie against NZ cancelled due to COVID-19

Indias last round of home matches in the FIH Pro League next month was cancelled on Friday after the New Zealand mens hockey team called off its Asian leg of the event due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020