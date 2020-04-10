Pak extends ban on domestic, int'l flights as coronavirus cases reach 4,695

Left Menu
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:49 IST
Pakistan on Friday further extended ban on domestic and international flight operations up to April 21 as the country stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected 4,695 people in the country, authorities said. According to the Ministry of National Health Service, so far 54,706 tests have been conducted, including 2,478 in the last 24 hours.

While 727 people have recovered so far, 66 died and 45 are in critical condition. Punjab registered the highest number of 2,287 infections, followed by Sindh at 1,214, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 620, Balochistan 219, Gilgit-Baltistan 215, Islamabad 107 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) 33.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Peshawar to see the efforts of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to contain the spread of the disease. He visited Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and was briefed about the situation in the province. Khan expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the provincial government. He also visited centres where cash was being distributed to the needy as part of his countrywide programme to help the vulnerable people in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Khan also participated in a telethon to raise funds to fight coronavirus. He said the government would come out successfully from the crisis, but rued that "the country that could make an atomic bomb could very easily make ventilators but we never focused on our health sector". The government has announced various measures to meet the challenges of COVID-19, including cash payments to the most needy, which already started on Thursday and would continue for about three weeks. So far 12 million families have been paid Rs 12,000 each. The Aviation Ministry extended the ban on the domestic and international flight operations to contain the spread of the virus. The ministry in a statement said, "As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of International and Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended up to April 21, Tuesday." It further said: "Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of International and Domestic flights reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged." The original ban was imposed last month in the wake of sharp increases in the coronavirus cases in the country. Centres have been set up across the country to support and provide relief to those affected by the virus.

Pakistan is making frantic efforts to tackle the pandemic. Khan has warned the people to follow official guidelines on self-isolation or the virus would spread further. Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre to discuss the daily health situation. He said the future course of action regarding coronavirus will be presented to the Prime Minister on Sunday.

The forum was informed that the movement of goods to Afghanistan was only for food and medicine items thrice a week as per health guidelines..

