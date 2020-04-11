Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 05:30 IST
The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

Artist Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song "Hey Jude" sold for $910,000 on Friday, nine times its original estimate, auction house Julien's Auctions said.

A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles' logo that was used during the English band's first North American tour in 1964 was another top item, selling for $200,000. The items were among more than 250 items of Beatles memorabilia offered in Julien's Auctions "Beatlemania" online auction marking the 50th anniversary of the band's breakup.

An ashtray used by the Fab Four's drummer Ringo Starr at the Abbey Road recording studios in London sold for $32,500. Before the sale, Julien's Auctions music specialist Jason Watkins had described McCartney's hastily scribbled notes for a 1968 studio recording of "Hey Jude" as very rare and valuable.

"It's obviously a very iconic song that everyone's familiar with," said Watkins. "These handwritten lyrics were used in the studio as a guide when they were recording it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes furlough 50 percent of team personnel

The Arizona Coyotes reduced their staff by half Friday, attributing the move to the disruption of the NHL schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The staff moves officially are considered a furlough that will last at least until June 3...

Drive-by confessions in Mexico due to virus restrictions

Catholic priests in Acapulco, a seaside resort in the south of Mexico, are offering drive-by confessions over Easter to avoid contributing to the spread of the new coronavirus. The Acapulco diocese has authorized priests in the Caleta neig...

The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

Artist Paul McCartneys handwritten lyrics to The Beatles hit song Hey Jude sold for 910,000 on Friday, nine times its original estimate, auction house Juliens Auctions said. A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles logo that was used during...

Virus-infected Australian cruise ship arrives at Montevideo port: AFP

An Australian cruise ship stranded off the coast of Uruguay for two weeks with more than 100 people aboard infected with the new coronavirus arrived at the port of Montevideo on FridayAround 110 Australians and New Zealanders are due to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020