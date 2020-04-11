Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passengers of another virus-hit cruise ship 'allowed to disembark' without checks in Australia harbour

Passengers of another cruise ship hit by coronavirus were allowed to disembark in Sydney despite informing authorities that there were 13 people who were infected with the virus on board, local media reported.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-04-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 12:29 IST
Passengers of another virus-hit cruise ship 'allowed to disembark' without checks in Australia harbour
Ovation of the Seas (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sydney [Australia], April 11 (Xinhua/ANI): Passengers of another cruise ship hit by coronavirus were allowed to disembark in Sydney despite informing authorities that there were 13 people who were infected with the virus on board, local media reported. The vessel, Ovation of the Seas, told federal authorities about its ill passengers, including three suffering high temperatures, before docking at Sydney's Circular Quay on March 18, the Seven News channel reported late Friday.

But Border Force and New South Wales state health officials allowed the Royal Caribbean-owned ship to dock without checks, according to the channel, with passengers advised that "they did not need to self-isolate nor enter quarantine" days earlier. So far 98 passengers from the Ovation of the Seas have tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them, a 72-year-old man, has died, the channel reported.

The latest revelation comes amid news of a state criminal probe into cruise operations after about 2,700 passengers of another vessel, the Ruby Princess, were permitted to disembark in Sydney on March 19. Those passengers have since been linked to hundreds of reported COVID-19 cases and at least 15 deaths. The Ovation of the Seas was en route from Sydney to New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but altered course after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison closed borders and ordered cruise ships to return.

Health reports from the ship prior to its docking stated that 13 people had shown signs of illness in the past 14 days, the news channel quoted federal records as showing. Passengers did not receive advice from state health authorities to "self-isolate or quarantine until days later," it said. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

New York buries unclaimed bodies at fast pace to clear space in morgues for COVID-19 victims

Authorities in New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, are burying unclaimed bodies quickly to clear space in the citys morgues, where mortal remains of COVID-19 patients are piling up, according to a media report. A ...

Pakistani army kills 7 militants in North Waziristan

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Apr 11 PTI Pakistans military raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold on the countrys border with Afghanistan, triggering a fierce clash in which seven militants and two soldiers were killed. ...

Doctor takes sick newborn to hospital on bike; saves his life

Doctors are considered second to God and this came true for a newborn in the neighbouring Alibaug town, who was taken to a neonatal facility on a doctors two-wheeler when he developed respiratory problems just minutes after his birth. Aliba...

People hopeful amid COVID-19 crisis, says PU research survey

Despite a massive spike in cases of COVID-19 across the country, many Indians are hopeful, reveals an online research survey by the psychology department of Panjab University PU here on Friday. The survey collected findings based on mapping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020