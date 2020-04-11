Left Menu
Rapid response team from India reaches Kuwait to combat COVID-19

A rapid response team comprising 15 doctors and health care professionals from India reached Kuwait on Saturday to assist the Kuwait government in its fight against coronavirus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:35 IST
A rapid response team has been deputed at the request of the Kuwait government (Picture: EAM S Jaishankar twitter). Image Credit: ANI

This comes as a follow up to the recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in which both the leaders agreed for a concerted and coordinated effort against the global pandemic.

The medical team is expected to stay in Kuwait for a period of two weeks during which it will render medical assistance in testing and treatment of the afflicted persons and training their personnel. "India's RAPID RESPONSE TEAM arrives in Kuwait. Follow up to the discussion between our two Prime Ministers on #COVID19. Underlines the special friendship between India and Kuwait," tweeted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The rapid response team has been deputed at the request of the Kuwait government, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. After the discussion between the two leaders, Jaishankar and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah held a telephone conversation to discuss the prevailing situation in Kuwait and explore ways to further strengthen cooperation during these challenging times.

Kuwait has so far reported 1,154 coronavirus cases with one person succumbing to the deadly infection in the Gulf country. Indians constitute the largest group of expatriates with an estimated population of about ten lakhs in Kuwait. India is reaching out to Kuwait in the extended neighbourhood to further complement its efforts to fight the menace effectively. (ANI)

