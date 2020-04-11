Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes central California- EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes central California- EMSCReuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:38 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck central California on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said https://bit.ly/2VoiFID.
The quake's epicenter was 446 km north of Los Angeles and was 10 km below the Earth's surface.
