Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes central California- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck central California on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said https://bit.ly/2VoiFID.

The quake's epicenter was 446 km north of Los Angeles and was 10 km below the Earth's surface.

