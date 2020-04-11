Left Menu
Priti Patel warns UK public to follow rules as COVID-19 death toll rises by 917

PTI | London | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:56 IST
British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Saturday warned the UK public to continue to follow the strict social distancing as the death toll from coronavirus rose by 917 to hit a total of 9,875. The senior Indian-origin Cabinet minister, who led the daily Downing Street briefing, said that a majority of the population have been following the government’s stay-at-home guidance but there was a small minority who should be aware that the police forces have the powers they require to impose the lockdown measures.

“We have given the police powers to enforce the necessary measures we have put in place, including through enforcement fines. "If you don't play your part... our selfless police will be unafraid to act. You will be endangering the lives of your own family, friends and loved ones," she said, adding that the police forces would be following the UK's overarching "policing by consent" doctrine when striking a balance between force and common sense.

The minister also unveiled a new set of measures to combat domestic and child abuse, including a 2 million pounds fund to enhance online support services and helplines, as she highlighted a new set of challenges being faced by the country's security services during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Patel said: “The crisis is changing the challenges we face in terms of crime. Total crime has dropped as people follow the guidelines and stay at home, but criminality continues to adapt.

“Fraudsters have caused losses of 1.8 million pounds to victims and children are being exploited online. Last week, the national domestic abuse helpline reported a 120 per cent increase in the number of calls it received in one 24-hour period,” she said. Patel's new campaign, to be spread through the hashtag #YouAreNotAlone with a symbolic hand with a heart imprint, will aim to reassure those affected by domestic abuse that support services remain available.

She said it will encourage members of the British public to show their solidarity and support for those who may be suffering, by sharing a photo of a heart on their palm, and asking others to do the same, to show victims that they are not alone. "Coronavirus has opened Britain's enormous heart and shown our love and compassion for one another as we come together to help those in need. I am now asking our nation to embrace that compassion and community spirit to help those suffering from domestic abuse," she said.

Patel also reiterated the earlier Downing Street statement on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson making “very good progress” in St. Thomas' Hospital in London as he recovers from COVID-19 as she reinforced the government’s message for the public to observe a “stay at home Easter”. The health ministry on Saturday announced another 917 deaths from coronavirus, bringing the country's total toll close to 10,000.

The number of new COVID-19 infections jumped by 5,234 to reach 78,991 confirmed cases..

