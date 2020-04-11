Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bhutan thanks India for facilitating Bhutanese nationals evacuation

Bhutan on Saturday thanked India for facilitating the evacuation of Bhutanese stranded in India due to coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Thimphu | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:53 IST
COVID-19: Bhutan thanks India for facilitating Bhutanese nationals evacuation
Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji. Image Credit: ANI

Bhutan on Saturday thanked India for facilitating the evacuation of Bhutanese stranded in India due to coronavirus lockdown. "As we continue to receive our Bhutanese nationals from the different parts of India, I would like to thank GoI for the continued support and facilitating Bhutanese people and enabling them smooth transit at airports. We are always grateful for that," Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji tweeted.

Bhutan has evacuated many people residing in India in the past few days. Bhutan has sealed its border with India last month in order to stem the spread of coronavirus. India is under lockdown till April 14 and has suspended all flights. Bhutan has so far reported 5 coronavirus cases.

India has cleared the first list of 13 countries to export hydroxychloroquin (HCQ) including Bhutan. Earlier sources told ANI, Bhutan will get 2 lakh tablets. Chloroquine is antimalarial drug touted as a potential treatment for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Thimphu has committed USD 100,000 to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help combat the coronavirus threat in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh executes ex-Army officer of assassinating Bangabandhu

Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the countrys founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, nearly four-and-a-half decades after the massacre. Abdul Majed was hang...

Jamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator held for anti-CAA stir in Jaffrabad in Feb

The media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee was arrested on Saturday in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhis Jaffrabad earlier this year, police said. Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student ...

Lockdown extended in T'gana till April 30 due to coronavirus outbreak

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Noting that the state shares a long border with Maharashtra, where the virus spread is rapid, Chief Minister K...

Pak to take decision on lockdown on Monday as coronavirus cases cross 5,000 mark

Pakistan said on Saturday that it will take a decision on whether to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown or ease restrictions on Monday, as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 5,011. Speaking at a press conference here, Planning a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020