Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York state registers 783 more deaths: Gov Cuomo

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:03 IST
New York state registers 783 more deaths: Gov Cuomo

The death toll in New York State from COVID-19 is "stabilizing" but at a horrific rate, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday as he announced that 783 more people died from the novel coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours. In his daily press briefing on Saturday on the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo said that the “good news" is that the infection curve is “continuing to flatten” and the number of hospitalizations appears to have hit a plateau-shaped apex.

He, however, voiced concern that the state continues to record a high number of daily deaths, even though the death toll appears to be stabilizing. "The terrible news is the number of lives lost - 783 yesterday. That is not an all time high and you can see that the numbers (are) somewhat stabilizing but it is stabilizing at a horrific rate,” Cuomo said.

On April 9, the state recorded 777 deaths and 789 deaths the day before. “These are just incredible numbers depicting incredible loss and pain.” A total of 8,627 people have died in the state so far from the virus. New York is the epicenter of the pandemic in the US and now has more coronavirus cases than any single country outside the US. According to estimates by Johns Hopkins University, the US has 503,594 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,860 deaths. Cuomo appeared to disagree with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to close all public schools in the city for the remainder of the academic year. He said the decision in March to close all schools was made for the entire metropolitan region, which includes Suffolk, Nassau, New York City, Westchester and Rockland areas. "You can’t make a decision just within New York City without coordinating that decision with the whole metropolitan region because it all works together. Any decision to reopen the schools would also be a coordinated decision," he said, adding that the Mayor will have an opinion about New York City just as other officials from other counties would have their own opinions about their regions.

"But I want to coordinate all those opinions and re-open the schools at the same time," he said, adding that he would also like to "ideally" coordinate the decisions over re-opening schools with Connecticut and New Jersey. "I understand the Mayor’s position, which is he wants to close them until June and we may do that but we are going to do that in a coordinated sense with the other localities,” Cuomo said, adding that “there has been no decision” on further closing or reopening of schools.

The Governor pointed out that it “makes no sense” for one locality to take an action that is not coordinated with the others. Cuomo said de Blasio did not close the schools and “he can’t open them. It happened on a metropolitan-wide basis and we are going to act on a metropolitan basis.” PTI YAS ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh executes ex-Army officer of assassinating Bangabandhu

Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the countrys founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, nearly four-and-a-half decades after the massacre. Abdul Majed was hang...

Jamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator held for anti-CAA stir in Jaffrabad in Feb

The media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee was arrested on Saturday in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhis Jaffrabad earlier this year, police said. Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student ...

Lockdown extended in T'gana till April 30 due to coronavirus outbreak

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Noting that the state shares a long border with Maharashtra, where the virus spread is rapid, Chief Minister K...

Pak to take decision on lockdown on Monday as coronavirus cases cross 5,000 mark

Pakistan said on Saturday that it will take a decision on whether to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown or ease restrictions on Monday, as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 5,011. Speaking at a press conference here, Planning a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020