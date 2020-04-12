UN Middle East Envoys appeal for peace to tackle COVID-19

Left Menu
The United Nations (UN) envoys in the Middle East have urged all parties involved in different wars in the region to "respond positively" to the secretary-general's March 23 appeal to cease the hostilities and help in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations (UN) envoys in the Middle East have urged all parties involved in different wars in the region to "respond positively" to the secretary-general's March 23 appeal to cease the hostilities and help in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak. In a statement on Saturday, the envoys for Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Israeli-Palestinians conflict have stressed the need for solidarity in fighting a pandemic of this sort.

They said, "Too many in the Middle East have endured conflict and deprivation for far too long. Their suffering is now compounded by the COVID19 crisis and its likely long-lasting social, economic and political impacts." However, they warned that the disease cannot be controlled in the region "if the guns of war and conflict are not silenced."

The statement said, "We call on all parties to engage, in good faith and without preconditions, on negotiating immediate halts to ongoing hostilities, sustaining existing ceasefires, putting in place more durable and comprehensive ceasefires, and achieving longer-term resolutions to the persistent conflicts across the region." The statement from the envoys said, "We also appeal to all to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions and work to resolve differences through dialogue, negotiation, mediation or other peaceful means. We further call on all to refrain from any activities that can lead to further deterioration of stability and security in any country or the region as a whole."

They said, "We call for special attention to the plight of the detained, the abducted and the missing, and for humanitarian releases, access for humanitarian organizations, and urgent steps to ensure adequate medical care and protective measures in all places of detention." (ANI)

