Air Cargo Demand Climbs 4.4% as Airlines Face Soaring Fuel Costs Ahead of Peak Season

Global air cargo demand grew by 4.4% in August 2026 compared with a year earlier, giving airlines more business heading towards the year-end peak season despite sharply higher fuel bills. Figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed growth across every region, with North American carriers recording the strongest increase. Total capacity slipped by 0.1%, leaving airlines carrying more cargo relative to the space available, a development that helped them recover some of the additional expense of operating their services.

International cargo demand increased by 5.3%, with international capacity edging up just 0.1%. Demand is measured in cargo tonne-kilometers, which account for both shipment weight and distance travelled, and capacity is measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers. The global cargo load factor, reflecting how much available capacity was used, reached 46.0%, an increase of 2.0 percentage points from August 2025.

Rising fuel bills put stronger demand to the test

Jet fuel prices climbed 8.3% from July and stood 79.2% above their level a year earlier, creating a substantial cost burden even as cargo volumes expanded. Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA's Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist, said stronger demand and higher load factors helped airlines recover some of those exceptionally high costs. Cargo yields rose month-on-month for the first time since April, offering an encouraging sign for carriers preparing for the busiest part of the shipping calendar.

The wider trading environment provided support for air freight, with global goods trade growing 6.0% year-on-year in July, its 33rd consecutive month of annual expansion. Manufacturing activity strengthened in August, as the Global Manufacturing Output Purchasing Managers' Index rose 0.3 points to 53.0 and the New Export Orders Index gained 1.4 points to reach 51.4. IATA described both indicators as supportive of air cargo demand, adding to the positive signals approaching the year-end peak.

North American airlines lead growth across all six regions

North American carriers posted a 6.6% increase in demand despite reducing capacity by 2.5%, pushing their load factor up 3.6 percentage points to 42.0%. Asia-Pacific airlines, representing the largest regional share of industry cargo traffic, recorded demand growth of 4.3% against a 1.2% capacity increase, with their load factor reaching 48.6%. European carriers handled 4.1% more demand after cutting capacity by 3.5%, taking their load factor to 53.0%, the highest regional level and an increase of 3.9 percentage points.

Latin American and Caribbean airlines recorded demand growth of 5.1% and capacity growth of 3.3%, with a load factor of 34.9%. African carriers expanded capacity by 14.0%, considerably faster than their 3.0% demand increase, causing their load factor to fall 3.9 percentage points to 36.5%. Middle Eastern airlines reported the weakest demand growth at 1.0%, with capacity rising 3.3% and their load factor declining 1.0 percentage point to 43.1%, reflecting a more difficult regional operating environment.

Asian routes gain ground as Gulf corridors remain disrupted

The Asia–North America corridor delivered the strongest trade-lane growth at 13.2%, extending its expansion to seven consecutive months on a route accounting for 23.5% of industry traffic. Within-Asia demand rose 6.1%, marking 34 consecutive months of growth, and Europe–North America traffic rose 4.3% for a fourth consecutive month. Europe–Asia demand grew 3.1%, extending its growth streak to 42 months on a corridor representing 21.5% of the market.

Conflict in the Middle East continued to disrupt Gulf-linked routes, with Europe–Middle East traffic falling 12.1% and Middle East–Asia demand declining 11.0%, both recording a sixth consecutive month of contraction. The Africa–Asia corridor shrank 11.9%, its third consecutive monthly decline. These route-level differences show how the overall rise in cargo demand is unevenly distributed, with strong Asian connections supporting growth and disruption continuing to weigh on other key shipping corridors.