Somalia's Hirshabelle state minister dies from COVID-19
Khalif Mumin Tohow, justice minister of Hirshabelle state of Somalia, has died from the COVID-19, local media reported on Sunday.ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:31 IST
Khalif Mumin Tohow, justice minister of Hirshabelle state of Somalia, has died from the COVID-19, local media reported on Sunday. According to Somalia's Garowe Online news outlet, the minister was taken to a hospital in Mogadishu on Saturday with the diagnosed coronavirus infection. Tohow was said to be in a critical condition.
Other local media reported that the minister had recently returned from the United Kingdom, where the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at almost 80,000. This is the second reported coronavirus-related death in Somalia. The first fatal case was announced on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Horn of Africa nation stands at 21.
