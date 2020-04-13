G2 Esports stay alive at LEC spring playoffs

G2 Esports advanced to the semifinals of the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs with a 3-1 win Sunday against Origen. G2Esports bot laner Rasmus "Caps" Winther was named MVP of the match.

Top-seeded G2 Esports will face fourth-seeded MAD Lions on Saturday, with the winner taking on second-seeded Fnatic in the final the following day. Fnatic qualified for the final on Saturday with a 3-0 win over MAD Lions.

The tournament is being played online rather than in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic. The playoff winner qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide.

