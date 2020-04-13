2 Pak Army pilots killed in plane crash near Gujarat

At least two pilots were killed when Pakistan Army's Mushshak trainer aircraft crashed near Gujarat during a routine mission on Monday, said the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The ISPR said that Major Umer, an instructor pilot, and Lieutenant Faizan, a student pilot, were killed during the crash, Dawn reported.

On March 23, a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad during rehearsals for the Pakistan Day Parade. Wing Commander Nauman Akram was killed in the crash. (ANI)

