North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: SeoulPTI | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:53 IST
North Korea on Tuesday fired several suspected cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the South's military said
"North Korea fired multiple projectiles suspected to be short-range cruise missiles," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
