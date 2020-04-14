Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN releases $2.5 million to help cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu

PTI | New York | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:06 IST
UN releases $2.5 million to help cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations released $2.5 million from its emergency humanitarian fund on Monday to help thousands of people in the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu affected by Cyclone Harold and offered support to other hard-hit countries. The cyclone made landfall on the largest island in Vanuatu, Espiritu Santo, on April 6 before hitting the Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Tonga. The U.N. cited media reports saying the storm left more than two dozen people dead and destroyed homes, buildings, and crops in the four countries.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep solidarity with the people of the Pacific as they face the impact of this cyclone along with other climate-related challenges, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which adds a worrying new dimension to existing vulnerabilities." The secretary-general "stands ready" to support recovery efforts, he said. In Vanuatu, the U.N. humanitarian office said, "Initial assessments suggest as much as 90 percent of the population in Sanma, the most affected province ... lost their homes, and more than half of all schools and almost a quarter of health centers were damaged." It said, "crops have been destroyed and many communities are now cut off from help because of flooding and the destruction of roads." U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, who announced the release of the $2.5 million for Vanuatu on Monday, said: "Thousands of people urgently need shelter, water and food to survive." He praised the government and first responders for ensuring people were safe before the storm and meeting immediate needs immediately after.

But Lowcock said: "As the extent of the destruction becomes clear, this U.N. funding will ensure aid supplies are maintained and reach the people who need it." He said it was especially important to support Vanuatu at a time when "the COVID-19 pandemic touches us all," adding that the UN aid will help the country rebuild which is essential if it is to successfully fight the virus. The UN said that to facilitate the movement of aid supplies, the government has eased in-country travel restrictions and lifted restrictions on domestic air and sea operations.

Vanuatu, with roughly 80 islands stretching about 1,300 kilometers and a population near 300,000, was jointly controlled by the United Kingdom and France as the New Hebrides before it gained independence in 1980.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi requests young Indian scientists to work towards coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requested young scientists of the country to come forward and take the lead in developing a vaccine for novel coronavirus which has claimed over one lakhs lives worldwide. While India has limited reso...

WRAPUP 3-China's trade slump eases in March, but pandemic set to deepen export downturn

The plunge in Chinas exports and imports eased in March as factories resumed production, but shipments are set to shrink sharply over the coming months as the coronavirus crisis shuts down many economies and puts the brakes on a near-term r...

Australia jobless rate to spike but coronavirus restrictions to remain

Australias jobless rate is forecast to spike to the highest level in a quarter of a century because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials said on Tuesday it was still too soon to let up on social restrictions that are curbing economic ...

French economy to contract 8% this year - finance minister

The French economy is expected to contract 8 this year, the finance minister said on Monday, revising the governments outlook for the second time in a week.We will have a growth forecast of -8 in the updated budget law, Bruno Le Maire told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020