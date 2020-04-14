Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Nepal extends lockdown till April 27

Nepal has decided to extend its nation-wide lockdown imposed in view of surging coronavirus cases for 12 more days till April 27.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has decided to extend its nation-wide lockdown imposed in view of surging coronavirus cases for 12 more days till April 27. The decision taken during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday comes after a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the Himalayan country. This would be the third extension to the lockdown that was first imposed on March 24.

The Council of Ministers' meeting chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli decided to extend the lockdown till April 27. Earlier meeting of the Cabinet had extended the lockdown till April 15, which was set to end on Wednesday mid-night. The Nepali government has also decided to ban all commercial international flights till April 30.

Two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the national capital. They had a travel history to the United Kingdom. Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement: "A family of three residing in Sun City Apartment of Pepsi Cola Town Planning were tested for COVID-19 on April 13 where two persons, a 58-year male, and an 81-year female were tested positive while undertaking RDT procedure. They were further tested under the PCR procedure which also confirmed that they were positive for the virus."

"The other people, who are residing in that apartment, would also be tested for the virus and the tracing has also been started for those who came in contact with them," added the statement. The apartment has been sealed off since Monday afternoon after the results of two tests turned out to be positive for the coronavirus. It is expected that about 1,700 people reside in that apartment.

Two more people were tested positive on Monday. A woman from Kailali and a man from Rautahat were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

